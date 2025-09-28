'IT'S LIKE MY THERAPY:' Brothers turn pain into passion with new mural in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — Two brothers are transforming an Arcadia street corner into a colorful mural that serves as a love letter to the city and a testament to the healing power of art.

WATCH: Brothers transform street corner into Arcadia love letter:

'IT'S LIKE MY THERAPY:' Brothers turn pain into passion with new mural

Juan and Leonel Ledesma are transforming a wall at the corner of Orange and Magnolia street into a mural that features local landmarks.

"I've always been fascinated by the art, bringing something to life," Juan Ledesma said. "Now it's like my therapy."

WFTX Juan Ledesma paints a new mural in downtown Arcadia on Friday, Sept. 26.

The project holds special meaning for Juan, who credits art with helping him recover from a life-changing accident in 2020. He said a workplace accident left him with a traumatic brain injury and required three years of hospitalization.

"I went through a little depression part, where you lock yourself in a room, you know what I mean? You're in your own little world," Ledesma said.

Originally from Los Angeles, Juan grew up immersed in the graffiti scene of the 1990s. He also worked as a tattoo artist before the accident. During recovery, art therapy became a crucial part of the healing process.

"I had to do therapy a lot, to get me together," Ledesma said. "And it was the best thing that happened to me."

WFTX Juan and Leonel Ledesma paint a mural in downtown Arcadia on Friday, Sept. 26

Now Juan is using his experience to help others through a TikTok page focused on art and mental health, as well as operating a printing shop in downtown Arcadia.

That's how he got the attention of Arcadia Main Street, a non-profit that works to promote downtown. Arcadia Main Street said it's funding the project through a t-shirt sale and asked the Ledesma's to put it together.

"When people drive through our town on Magnolia Street we want them to get a glimpse of our character and charm," said Pam Ames, president of Arcadia Main Street. "We hope there will be more murals to come in downtown."

Juan Ledesma This is what the mural will look like once complete.

"It's beautiful," said Alyssa Mikesch, who owns a downtown shop. "And it's really exciting to see more art come into the town."

At some point, Ledesma said he wants to turn the downtown shop into a classroom, so he can pass on his love for art to others.

"I fell in love with this city right here," Ledesma said. "And so I'm putting my heart into it, you know?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

