He's just 16, but he's accused of shooting at people in a car in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — He's just 16, but he's accused of shooting into a car with people inside in Arcadia.

Police say the shooting Javyion Saunders is accused of happened back on Saturday, April 27, but they didn't make his arrest public until Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the scene of the shooting at the Oaks Trail apartment complex on Northeast Oak Street and 15th Avenue.

Police did not give any other details about the shooting or a possible motive, but they did say Saunders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Police also did not say what happened to the victim or victims involved, or what their conditions might be.

Because of his age, police said Saunders was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.