'Here for the long haul:' Massive downtown construction slows Arcadia small business

ARCADIA, Fla. — Small business owners in Arcadia are facing significant challenges as ongoing road construction and economic pressures take a toll.

Two businesses closed their doors in the past two weeks, according to Pam Ames, executive director of Arcadia Main Street. Others are considering shutting their doors

Carl Tindall, owner of Arcadia Seafood and Grill, has been battling rumors about his restaurant's future after a Facebook post sparked discussion about the establishment.

"We're not some corporate entity," Tindall said. "It's just me and my family,"

After Hurricane Ian wrecked his previous location on Magnolia Street, Tindall relocated his restaurant to Oak Street. But the move has been tough.

"I don't know how many more summers like this summer we can survive," Tindall said.

The restaurant owner said weekday lunch traffic dropped by half since the move. Tindall said there could be a couple of reasons for the drop. He cited rising costs and being located on a less busy street.

Arcadia Seafood and Grill gets a lot of visitors on the weekends, Tindall said, at times putting pressure on the small staff. He said there is a loyal following of customers who come back every week. Serving those customers is the most rewarding part of the job, Tindall said.

Downtown construction certainly hasn't helped, Tindall said. The Florida Department of Transportation is overseeing a massive infrastructure overhaul in downtown Arcadia.

Summer is traditionally a slow season for local businesses. But the construction has disrupted traffic and made it difficult for visitors to navigate, Ames said.

FOX 4 reached out to FDOT for comment but has not heard back.

Despite the challenges, Ames maintains optimism about Arcadia's potential.

"I've always thought Arcadia could be such a little gold mine," Ames said.

Ames said she's hopeful businesses will bounce back in the fall, once large events roll into town, like Arcadia Bike Fest. Arcadia Main Street is also launching a vintage market in October.

Arcadia Main Street is also offering help for local business owners. The program is partnering with the federal Small Business Development Center to offer marketing classes in August and September.

The group won a $25,000 AARP grant to set up signage that points people downtown and study walkability in Arcadia.

Meanwhile, Tindall said it's been encouraging to see regular customers come back every week. The restaurant is not closing any time soon, Tindall said.

"We're here for the long haul," Tindall said. "We have a lot of guests to take care of."

