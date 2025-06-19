'He was a hero to everybody': Community builds wheelchair ramp for former firefighter battling cancer

ARCADIA, Fla. — After dedicating 25 years to saving lives as a DeSoto County firefighter and paramedic, Rick Hezlitt now faces his own battle with cancer. The community he served for decades has come together to support him by building a wheelchair ramp at his home.

On Wednesday, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, Womack Sanitation and the fire department worked together on the construction project, giving back to someone who spent his career helping others.

"I can't put it into words. I'm at a loss of words. You spend your whole life hoping you're doing right by people around you, apparently I have," Hezlitt said.

DESOTO FIREFIGHTER

The project represents more than just improved accessibility. For Hezlitt, it's a powerful reminder of the impact he's had on his community.

"They're just a whole family…the whole fire department is a family, so it's just we needed to come out here and continue to be a family," said Kristy Sweeting, who worked with Rick.

Throughout his career, Hezlitt faced countless emergencies, including one particularly devastating call when he responded to a deadly car accident, only to discover the victim was his own sister. Despite the personal tragedy, his family says he performed his duties like the hero he is.

"Never looked at it like a hero, it was the career I chose, I just wanted to do the best I could. Until I couldn't work anymore," Hezlitt said.

Lindsay Heine, Rick's niece, emphasized the community's motivation.

"Everybody is just trying to give back to him for all the stuff that he's done for everybody else," she said.

Luke and Robert Womack shared their personal connection.

"Really thankful for the I've been a part of Rick's life. I've known Rick for the past 40 years, and just my only regret is not hiring him sooner than I did," they said.

The turnout for Wednesday's project demonstrated the profound impact one person can have on an entire community.

"He was a hero to everybody.. but just an extra special hero to me," Heine said.

"You always think you're important to peoples lives but you don't realize how much until something like this happens," Hezlitt reflected.

