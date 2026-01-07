"GRATEFUL IT'S NOT WORSE": Family talks about airboat crash that injured 7 near Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — A family day out turned into a frightening experience when two commercial airboats crashed on the Peace River in Arcadia on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to someone on the airboat that was hit:

"GRATEFUL IT'S NOT WORSE": Two commercial airboats crash on Peace River near Arcadia, 7 hospitalized FWC says

Angela Walker of Port Charlotte was enjoying a girls' day with her daughters and son's girlfriend when their airboat collided with another tour boat just north of the Lettuce Lake Boat Ramp.

"Everybody was having a great time," Walker said.

Angela Walker.

The family stopped at The Navigator restaurant for lunch and decided to take an airboat ride as part of their day together. Around 15 minutes into the ride, Walker described what she saw before they got hit.

"I look and I see this other airboat coming, and it's coming straight at us," Walker said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, both airboats were commercial and conducting tours when the crash happened. One boat carried six passengers plus the driver, while the other had one driver and two passengers.

Fox 4.

Walker's daughter Avery described the chaotic moments after impact.

"There was moment where everything kind of blacked out," Avery Walker-Wright said. "What just happened, I was so confused but also terrified."

Seven people were transported to hospitals following the crash. Emergency responders faced challenges reaching the remote crash site. Scanner traffic reveals discussions about using another airboat to access the scene.

Fox 4.

Walker sustained injured ribs but said the family feels fortunate considering what could have happened.

"Banged up, but grateful it's not worse," Walker said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the crash, and haven't yet determined who was at fault in the collision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

