DeSoto County reservoir hits 15-year low, prompting water restrictions

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A major reservoir in DeSoto County has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years, prompting water officials to implement restrictions earlier than usual as drought conditions persist across the region.

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority announced that the reservoir is currently at 54% capacity, holding 3.6 billion gallons of water. The low levels have forced the authority to implement once-per-week lawn watering restrictions that will remain in effect until July 1.

"In about 15 years, we haven't seen waters this low this time of year," said Michael Knowles with the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. "Typically our reservoir system surface water storage is at 4 billion gallons or above, but 3.6 is the lowest that we've seen in 15 years."

The region is experiencing a significant rainfall deficit, with precipitation down 13 inches compared to a normal dry season, according to the water authority.

While water restrictions during dry season are common, the timing and severity of these limitations have caught some residents off guard.

Alyssa Nault, who lives in Arcadia, expressed frustration with the new rules.

"I think it's crazy especially when the residents here are paying for their water," Nault said. "There shouldn't be any kind of restrictions on it."

Nault also raised concerns about fire safety, questioning "how somebody is supposed to keep protect their home from any kind of fires or anything like that" with the watering restrictions in place.

Water officials are asking residents to comply with the conservation measures as drought conditions continue to impact the area's water supply.

Below is the standard schedule:

If your address (house number) ends in...



...0 or 1, water only on Monday

...2 or 3, water only on Tuesday

...4 or 5, water only on Wednesday

...6 or 7, water only on Thursday

...8 or 9*, water only on Friday

* and locations without a discernible address

"This drought condition we're in, it kind of makes us appreciate the water resources we have," Knowles said. "Sometimes we might take those for granted."

The authority warns that if drought conditions worsen, additional conservation steps may be necessary to protect the region's water supply.

