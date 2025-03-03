DeSoto County deputies investigate homicide in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon in Arcadia.

Watch as Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev reports from the active scene:

DeSoto County Deputies Investigating Homicide in Arcadia

Deputies responded to the scene just off State Road 17 and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, where they found a person who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearly two dozen evidence markers were placed around a property with a bus parked on it. The location is next to a busy flea market where another homicide happened just over a year ago.

Fox 4

Shortly after, Cirilo Molina-Lopez returned to the scene and was arrested. He was taken to the DeSoto County Jail and charged with murder.

Sheriff Jim Potter said this was an isolated incident between the people involved, and assured there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains active, and officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.