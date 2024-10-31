Army Corps of Engineers installs 3,000+ temporary roofs since Oct. 17 in Florida

ARCADIA, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is out in full force helping homeowners who need assistance after the recent hurricanes in Florida.

Victoria Scott The house is one of thousands in Florida that's received temporary roof assistance from USACE.

“Since Oct. 17, we have installed approximately 3,500 temporary roofs," said USACE Public Affairs Specialist Jeffrey Henon. "In the last two days, we’re averaging 185 roofs per day.”

It’s all part of the federal agency's Operation Blue Roof Program.

You can watch Fox 4's Victoria Scott's full report on the program here:

Operation Blue Roof helps thousands of Florida homeowners

“Operation Blue Roof is a way that we as part of the federal response to emergencies can help the American people," Henon said. "We are part of a team under the Army and DOD, and we’re supporting our federal, state, and local partners.”

They install fiber reinforced plastic sheeting on roofs.

“The material is both UV and water resistant," Henon said. "It’s the ideal material until a homeowner can get a permanent roof installed.”

USACE urges people to get a new roof within 30 days because the sheeting is intended to be temporary, not permanent. The program is free for those who qualify.

However, time is running out to submit your application.

“We are still accepting applications until Nov. 14 and we will be out here until the last roof is installed that we received an application for," Henon said.

You can find more information about Operation Blue Roof by clicking on this link.