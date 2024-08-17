Arcadia considering Community Redevelopment Agency to improve Historic District

ARCADIA, Fla. — City council members in Arcadia say a goal that's been nearly 10 years in the making could become a reality.

They're working on creating a community redevelopment agency.

CRAs are designed to help drive neighborhood improvement and economic development.

City leaders told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott the CRA would focus on downtown and the southwest part of the city.

Victoria Scott Several buildings in the Arcadia Historic District received grant funding for beautification efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Council members said the city could lose the historical value on Oak Street if certain buildings aren't repaired.

They also said CRA funds would go toward better infrastructure.

Victoria Scott Arcadia leaders say a portion of CRA funds would be invested in constructing better roads.

"You'll be driving on a new road," said Arcadia Council Member Judy Wertz-Strickland. "You'll be able to flush your toilet better. You'll get water better to your homes. I would think that would be very much appreciated by the people who live in this area."

Council members voted to move forward with an application at their last meeting.

City leaders told Scott the CRA wouldn't go into effect until October of next year if it gets approved.