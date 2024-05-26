Airboat crash leaves one dead and two injured on Peace River

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after an airboat crash on the Peace River on Saturday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) says they responded to a single vessel incident near the Nocatee Boat Ramp in DeSoto County along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto Fire and Rescue.

FWC says the operator of the airboat was pronounced dead on the scene and the two passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

FWC says this remains an active investigation.