66-year-old pedestrian killed in crosswalk crash on US-17 in DeSoto County, FHP says

ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when a vehicle hit him. Troopers said he was crossing US-17 in a marked crosswalk, at the time.

The crash happened at 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of US 17 and Heard Street in DeSoto County, according to FHP.

Troopers said a Ford Fiesta was going south on US-17 when it hit with the man, who was trying to cross the highway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

