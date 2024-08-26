30 years in prison for murdered father's son; body found in Alva freezer

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jake Hemmert was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday after accepting a plea deal for the murder of his father, Brian Hemmert.

The sentencing took place at the Lee County Courthouse, where Hemmert appeared with a casual demeanor.

WATCH AS HEMMERT WAS SENTENCED IN THE COURTROOM:

30 years in prison for son who was charged with father's murder after body was found inside freezer

The case unfolded nearly a year ago when deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) searched the Hemmert family’s home in Alva.

During the search, they discovered a large chest freezer containing the body of Brian Hemmert.

An autopsy later revealed that Brian had suffered gunshot wound - confirming his death as a homicide.

During Monday’s proceedings, the State Attorney read a victim impact statement from Jake Hemmert’s sister, who expressed her ongoing torment since their father’s death.

"Every day for the last 354 days I've had the same thought: I can't forgive," she said. "I've been tormented for the last 354 days, and after our father's death, I planned his funeral and plan to celebrate his life because the years to come he will never be a part of."

In addition to the murder charge, Jake Hemmert faced charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a human body.

According to the arrest report, Hemmert spent more than $23,000 using his father’s credit cards, which included the purchase of the freezer where his father’s body was found.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Hemmert will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison for the murder. Upon his release, he will also be required to serve 10 years of probation.