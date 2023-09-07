Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

LCSO on scene of death investigation in Alva neighborhood

Deputies responded to a missing persons case at the same home just two weeks ago.
garage_720.png
Rafael Sanchez
garage_720.png
71580271536__C935D386-4420-4A7A-A9D7-DA423172254F-preview.jpeg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:23:24-04

ALVA, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a death investigation at an Alva home in the River Hall neighborhood.

The investigation is happening at 15235 Yellow Wood Dr.

While LCSO has not provided any further information on the current investigation, deputies previously responded to the home on August 28 in reference to a missing persons case. 60-year-old Brian Scott Hemmert was last seen on June 1.

According to a probable cause statement from LCSO, Hemmert's son, Jake Ryan Hemmert, was placed under arrest on August 28 on an out of state warrant. He was wanted on a burglary charge out of Phoenix, Arizona from November 2020.

Fox 4 is on scene and working to get more details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!