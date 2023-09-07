LCSO on scene of death investigation in Alva neighborhood

ALVA, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a death investigation at an Alva home in the River Hall neighborhood.

The investigation is happening at 15235 Yellow Wood Dr.

While LCSO has not provided any further information on the current investigation, deputies previously responded to the home on August 28 in reference to a missing persons case. 60-year-old Brian Scott Hemmert was last seen on June 1.

According to a probable cause statement from LCSO, Hemmert's son, Jake Ryan Hemmert, was placed under arrest on August 28 on an out of state warrant. He was wanted on a burglary charge out of Phoenix, Arizona from November 2020.

