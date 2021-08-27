Catch of the Week - Week of August 27th

Cape Coral, Fla. - It is that time of the week again! Time to show off all of your amazing catches from around Southwest Florida.

What a catch from Matthew Dubas. He caught this gorgeous Snook off the Lighthouse Pier on Sanibel Island.

WFTX Catch of the Week - Matthew Dubas

Next up is Bruce Paulhamus who caught this Stingray on the Caloosahatchee River just under the I-75 bridge.

WFTX Catch of the Week - Bruce Paulhamas

If you are heading out on the water today the forecast looks good. The winds will be east near 15 knots. The seas 2-4 feet with a moderate chop expected on the inland waters. The latest readings have the water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico in the upper 80s. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon as we will see a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the afternoon.

WFTX Boating forecast looks good Friday afternoon

Our wave heights will increase over the weekend as Tropical Storm Ida, forecast to become a hurricane in the Gulf, moves northwest toward Louisiana. Wave heights will increase over night Friday 3-5 feet before maxing out between 4-6 feet on Saturday. It will take a day or two to return to normal but we should see our seas back near 2 feet by Monday or Tuesday.

WFTX Wave Heights Next 5 Days

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

