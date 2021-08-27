FORECAST: Scattered Storm Possible This Afternoon

FORECAST:

We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the upper 70s with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning for Southwest Florida however it is showing showers and a few thunderstorms over on the east coast of the state. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with an E breeze near 10 mph and a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ida, currently a tropical storm, will move into the Gulf and strengthen to a hurricane before heading towards Louisiana on Sunday. The flow around Ida will bring in plenty of moisture and that will help bring our afternoon storm chance Saturday and Sunday up to 70%.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Ida which is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall on the northern Gulf Coast. More info HERE

There are two other areas being monitored for possible development

The first is an elongated area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about 650 miles east of Bermuda that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for development, but a tropical depression could still form over the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

The second is a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles that continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

