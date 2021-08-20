Catch of the Week - Week of August 20th

Cape Coral, Fla. - We are starting something new and exciting here are Fox 4 that showcases you! We live in one of the best places to fish in the country and we are ready to show off your catch.

Every Friday Fox 4 we will feature your catch on-air and on-line. All you have to do is send us the pictures of your catch no matter how big or small and of course we can't wait to see pictures of the kiddos with their fish!

Send me your "Catch of the Week" photos via e-mail weather@fox4now.com or through social media.

Twitter: Trent Aric

Facebook: Trent Aric

Check out the first "Catch of the Week". This is Kale Martin from Gateway, Fla with a gorgeous Skipjack Tuna caught while on vacation in Costa Rica. Kale said he fought the fish for 10 minutes before quickly posing for this picture and then releasing the fish back in the water.

WFTX Catch Of The Week - Kale Martin

If you are heading out on the water today the forecast looks great. The winds will start east before turning west once the sea breeze kicks in this afternoon. Seas 2 feet or less with a light chop expected on the inland waters. The latest readings have the water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico in the upper 80s. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon as we will see a 30-40% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the afternoon between 5-8PM.

You can get a full forecast by clicking here.

WFTX Marine Forecast

Looking into the weekend no major changes on the water as our seas will stay 2 feet or less over the next 5 days.

WFTX Wave Heights

