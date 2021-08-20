FORECAST: The heat continues in Southwest Florida

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. We tied a record high yesterday afternoon hitting 96 degrees. Today will once again be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s with an E breeze 5-10 mph and just a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

No major changes as we head into the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 90s with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Grace and Henri. Get the latest HERE.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.