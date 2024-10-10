What else is brewing in the tropics?

Here is your tropics check for Thursday, October 10, 2024:

Milton

All Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued.

The NHC has issued its last advisory on Milton, as it's now post-tropical over the open Atlantic waters, weakening.

On the forecast track, the center of the post-tropical cyclone will pass to the south of Bermuda late Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Leslie

Leslie is rapidly weakening over the open Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast to continue during the next day or so, and Leslie is forecast to lose tropical characteristics in a few days.

New Development in the Atlantic

A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginal for limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic and the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday. By Saturday, upper-level winds are forecast to become less favorable, and further development is unlikely after that time. Regardless of development, localized areas of heavy rain are possible across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands tonight through Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

IF YOU ARE HEARING CHATTER ABOUT DEVELOPMENT NEXT WEEK...IT'S FAKE

We are seeing a lot of fake posts generating about a potential storm next week. NO DEVELOPMENT IS FORECAST IN THE GULF THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN OR GULF FOR THE NEXT 7-DAYS.

Someone has wrongfully taken an old forecast cone and photo-shopped in a name (Nadine) and other information indicating a Florida landfall next week. There is NO CONE for a new storm and NO indication that a storm will form and hit Florida next week. As a matter of fact, we have a cold front moving through Tuesday PM, our first real fall front of the season. This would prevent anything from getting close to FL. Thank you for staying informed!

