TRACKING THE TROPICS: TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO OFFICIALLY FORMS

Satellite data indicates that Invest 93L over the central tropical Atlantic has now developed into Tropical Storm Humberto. Further strengthening to hurricane-status is forecast this weekend.

A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is anticipated through the next several days along the southwestern periphery of a mid-latitude ridge.

Towards the end of the forecast period, an approaching trough moving offshore the east coast of the United States will erode the ridge and allow the system to turn more northward.

The storm will not pose a threat to Florida.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS....

HURRICANE GABRIELLE

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Azores, where hurricane conditions are expected Thursday night into early Friday. Tropical storm conditions are likely by Thursday evening. Significant hurricane-force wind gusts are likely across portions of the Azores even after the center passes.

A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds in the Azores. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda over the next couple of days, and the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and Atlantic Canada over the next day or so. Swells from Gabrielle will begin reaching the Azores on Thursday. These swells are expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TRACKING A FUTURE DEPRESSION?

Eastern Caribbean Sea (AL94):

Showers and thunderstorms have increased but remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave over the northeastern Caribbean Sea. This wave is expected to move west-northwestward around 10 to 15 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and across the Dominican Republic beginning tonight.

The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic late this week. Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development in a few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas.

Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is en route to perform a system survey to gather data from the surrounding environment.