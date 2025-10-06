TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next named storm likely to form in the Atlantic this week

A tropical system brewing in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance of developing into a named storm within the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The weather system, currently designated as Invest 95L, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the tropical central Atlantic. Environmental conditions favor gradual development, with a tropical depression will likely form within the next few days.

The system is moving quickly west-northwestward and is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands by the end of the week. Residents in those areas should monitor the system's progress.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be named Jerry, the next name on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season list.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 50% chance of formation within 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation within seven days.

Southwest Florida is not expected to be threatened by this system.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.