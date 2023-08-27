Watch Now
Governor DeSantis discusses Tropical Storm Idalia preparations

Storm expected to reach Florida's gulf coast Tuesday into Wednesday
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee on Sunday discussing the state's preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 27, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee on Sunday discussing the state's preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Governor DeSantis is urging residents of Florida to be prepared for any storm that may hit.

DeSantis said some of the preparations the state has put in place are 1,100 national guardsmen stationed and ready to help, staging resources in Marion County and in North Florida to be able to adapt depending on where the storm hits.

DeSantis is telling residents to watch the weather and listen to local officials as the storm continues to develop over the next few days.

DeSantis says if residents are in the path of the storm be expecting to lose power. The Governor has also said they will do everything they can to get power back up in running for Florida residents.

Kevin Guthrie the Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management says "Every Tropical Storm and Hurricane is different and this is no exception."

Guthrie says supplies and kits should be specific to your household. Residents should also know their homes and zones and be prepared to evacuate if instructed to do so.

Resources and supply kits can be found at floridadisaster.org/kit

