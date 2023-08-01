TROPICS: Quiet Close to Home, Tracking Two Areas in the Atlantic

The tropics are quiet close to home and there are two areas that the National Hurricane Center is tracking that will not impact the U.S.

The first is an area of showers and thunderstorms that remain disorganized in association with a low pressure area located about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next two to three days while the system moves northwestward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 50 percent.

The second is in the western Atlantic. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association a gale-force low pressure system several hundred miles south of Nova Scotia. However, recent satellite data indicate that the low is attached to frontal boundaries, and it is forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast at 30 to 35 mph, reaching colder waters by tonight. As a result, the likelihood of this system becoming a tropical storm is diminishing.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 10 percent.

