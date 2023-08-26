Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

State of Emergency declared in 33 FL counties ahead of potential tropical storm

Screenshot 2023-08-26 at 3.12.38 PM.png
National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center advisory on Invest 93L as of 2 p.m., August 26.
Screenshot 2023-08-26 at 3.12.38 PM.png
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 15:14:14-04

Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order issuing a State of Emergency in 33 Florida counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to become a tropical storm.

Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota Counties are included in the declaration.

The forecast currently places the system as making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast early or mid week.

The full list is as follows:

  • Alachua
  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Columbia
  • DeSoto
  • Dixie
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla

Fox 4 will continue to post updates on Invest 93L online and on air.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!