State of Emergency declared in 33 FL counties ahead of potential tropical storm

Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order issuing a State of Emergency in 33 Florida counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to become a tropical storm.
Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota Counties are included in the declaration.
The forecast currently places the system as making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast early or mid week.
The full list is as follows:
- Alachua
- Bay
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Wakulla
Fox 4 will continue to post updates on Invest 93L online and on air.