State of Emergency declared in 33 FL counties ahead of potential tropical storm

Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order issuing a State of Emergency in 33 Florida counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to become a tropical storm.

Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota Counties are included in the declaration.

The forecast currently places the system as making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast early or mid week.

The full list is as follows:



Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

