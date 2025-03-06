FORECAST: Windy and cool day ahead

Here is your forecast for Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Big changes are on the way today. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning and thanks to a brisk northwest wind we will only climb into the low 70s for highs which is well below our average of 80° for this time of the year. It will feel much cooler outside today thanks to the wind that will gusts up to 30mph early and between 20-25mph throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.

Overnight, get ready to bundle up as we are going to fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow afternoon we will rebound nicely after the chilly start reaching the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday as we wait for another front to push through on Monday bringing a chance of rain to start the workweek. Highs Monday will only reach the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

