Right Now: Crews fighting brush fire in Charlotte County

As of 5 pm it was burning 12 acres and was 30% contained
Charlotte County Brush Fire
A brush fire was burning in the Gulf Cove neighborhood of Charlotte County on Thursday evening.
Charlotte County Brush Fire
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Forest Service says crews were battling a brush fire in Charlotte County on Thursday evening.

Click here to see a live look at the fire:

Charlotte County Brush Fire

It was burning in the Gulf Cove community near the intersection of El Salvador Rd and Stone St.

The Florida Forest Service says 7 buildings were threatened.

Watch below to see viewer video from Kailyn Rivera:

Gulf Cove fire near El Salvador Road

Here are the details as of 5 pm:

  • 12 acres were burning
  • 30% of the fire was contained
  • Crews were battling it with 3 bulldozers and a Charlotte County helicopter was dropping water on the flames

The largest concern for crews was containing it with the heavy winds in the area.

News In Your Neighborhood