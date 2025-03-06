Right Now: Crews fighting brush fire in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Forest Service says crews were battling a brush fire in Charlotte County on Thursday evening.
Charlotte County Brush Fire
It was burning in the Gulf Cove community near the intersection of El Salvador Rd and Stone St.
The Florida Forest Service says 7 buildings were threatened.
Gulf Cove fire near El Salvador Road
Here are the details as of 5 pm:
- 12 acres were burning
- 30% of the fire was contained
- Crews were battling it with 3 bulldozers and a Charlotte County helicopter was dropping water on the flames
The largest concern for crews was containing it with the heavy winds in the area.