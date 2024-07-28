FORECAST: Wet weather continues to start the work week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, July 27th, 2024.

Good evening. We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. These will come to an end by 10pm tonight. The rest of the night look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will start with partly cloudy skies, but could be wet day as whole across SWFL. Showers will develop as early as 10am along the coastline and will remain scattered throughout the day. Look for local heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms will remain scattered into the evening before wrapping up around 11pm.

The rest of the week look for daily rain chances around 60-70%, mostly in the afternoon. Highs this week will remain in the low 90s for the first half, before warming to more of mid 90s the end of half of the week.

As for what happens next weekend, it is largely dependent on the tropics.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

