Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Friday's Check on the Tropics: Monitoring Potential Development in the Central Atlantic

The NHC is monitoring the central Atlantic for potential development mid to late next week.
Mid to late next week, we could see tropical development as a wave approaches the Lesser Antilles. It's far too early to know if or where the U.S. may be impacted.
Posted at
and last updated

Here's your Friday evening check on the tropics.

Your Fox 4 Weather Team and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days.

Some development of this system will be possible (20% chance) while it approaches the Lesser Antilles early to mid-next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles.

It is far too early to know if or where this wave may impact the U.S.

FOX 4 EVENING METEOROLOGIST KATIE WALLS

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!