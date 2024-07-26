Friday's Check on the Tropics: Monitoring Potential Development in the Central Atlantic

Here's your Friday evening check on the tropics.

Your Fox 4 Weather Team and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days.

Some development of this system will be possible (20% chance) while it approaches the Lesser Antilles early to mid-next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles.

It is far too early to know if or where this wave may impact the U.S.

FOX 4 EVENING METEOROLOGIST KATIE WALLS

