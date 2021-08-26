FORECAST: Upper level low bringing changes to SWFL

FORECAST:

It feels a little different outside this morning as our temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with an east wind 10-15 mph. The radar is very active this morning as well with several clusters of storms around south Florida. Today we will see more clouds than the last couple of days and that will keep our afternoon highs in the low 90s. As an upper level low moves across the state today our chance of showers and storms will be near 70%. Overnight some of those showers and storms could continue with lows in the mid 70s. The rain chance stays near 70% tomorrow as we wrap up the work week.

Looking ahead toward the weekend we will continue to see high rain chances between 60-70% with most of those occurring in the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures will stay in the low 90s very close to our normal of 91 degrees.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for possible tropical development. Get more info HERE.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

