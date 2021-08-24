Watch
Watching 3 areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin this week

Another round of showers and storms expected today with highs back in the low to mid 90s
Posted at 9:14 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 10:02:26-04

FIRST UPDATE 8/24/21

NHC is monitoring 3 areas of possible tropical development this week.

The first area is Invest 97L located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance will move northwest and remain in the Atlantic. It has a MEDIUM chance for development in 5 days. Besides Bermuda, it poses no threat to land.

The second is Invest 98L which is located just east of 97L near the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance will track northwest toward the middle of the Atlantic with a LOW chance for development in 5 days. It also poses no threat to land.

The last wave is moving through the Caribbean and will approach Central America late this week. This system also has MEDIUM (soon HIGH) chance for development in 5 days as it tracks west. Long-range forecast models, particularly the American GFS model are bullish on developing this system into a hurricane and tracking it toward South Texas or northern Mexico by late this weekend or early next week. It will be a race between this disturbance and 97L as to which one will be come Ida, the next named storm, first.

None of these look to be a threat to South Florida eventually, so no worries. We will continue to monitor them and give you the latest as they develop.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.