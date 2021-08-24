Watching 3 areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin this week

FIRST UPDATE 8/24/21

NHC is monitoring 3 areas of possible tropical development this week.

The first area is Invest 97L located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance will move northwest and remain in the Atlantic. It has a MEDIUM chance for development in 5 days. Besides Bermuda, it poses no threat to land.

The second is Invest 98L which is located just east of 97L near the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance will track northwest toward the middle of the Atlantic with a LOW chance for development in 5 days. It also poses no threat to land.

The last wave is moving through the Caribbean and will approach Central America late this week. This system also has MEDIUM (soon HIGH) chance for development in 5 days as it tracks west. Long-range forecast models, particularly the American GFS model are bullish on developing this system into a hurricane and tracking it toward South Texas or northern Mexico by late this weekend or early next week. It will be a race between this disturbance and 97L as to which one will be come Ida, the next named storm, first.

None of these look to be a threat to South Florida eventually, so no worries. We will continue to monitor them and give you the latest as they develop.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY