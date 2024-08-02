FORECAST: Tropical System set to bring a wet weekend

Here is your evening forecast for Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

Good morning SWFL! This morning we are starting out with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon look for temperatures to again warm into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures as high as 110°. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for this afternoon until 6pm for Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Lee Counties and until 7pm for Collier, Glades, and Hendry. This is coming off a record setting day on Thursday, where we saw the hottest day since May 30th.

This morning will start off dry, hot and muggy. Showers and storms will be developing mid to late afternoon with rain chances increasing to 70%. Heavy downpours and lightning may impact some outdoor evening plans.

Saturday is expected to start off humid and dry. Heading into the afternoon and evening is when we'll start to feel tropical moisture surging into SWFL, ramping up rain chances especially Saturday night into Sunday. See below for more.

TROPICS CHECK: A tropical wave currently over eastern Cuba will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday and into Sunday.

Models have come into better agreement that a depression or storm will be in the Gulf and near SWFL Sunday afternoon. This means that Sunday will feature most of the impacts from this system including rain and storms, breezy conditions with gusts to 30 mph and minor coastal flooding.

