Check on the Tropics: Monitoring Potential Development in the Central Atlantic

Here's your Tuesday check on the tropics.

Your Fox 4 Weather Team and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring a large tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands producing very little storm activity at the moment due to dry air and Saharan Dust.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for development over warmer waters in the southwestern Atlantic during the next day or two. A tropical depression could form late this week in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas. The likelihood of formation is now moderate at 60%.

Due to this potential storm only being an open tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic, wrapped in dusty, dry air, confidence is very low on where this goes or if it even forms...the strength of the Bermuda High will also be a factor. That said we are starting to see model consistency with a weak system close or over the eastern coast of Florida this weekend. That means will likely won't major impacts other than an increase in rain chances.

If the depression becomes a tropical storm, then it will be named "Debby".

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.