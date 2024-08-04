FORECAST: Tropical Storm Debby bring heavy rain and strong winds

Here is your morning forecast for Sunday, August 4th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up strong winds, heavy rain, and even a few tornado warnings. Expect the continuation of this until tonight as Tropical Storm Debby pulls north of us...that said we will likely Debby's moisture tail over SWFL tonight into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

TROPICS CHECK: Tropical Storm Debby is expected to reach hurricane strengthen before landfall in the Big Bend of Florida on Monday.

HERE ARE THE IMPACTS WE CAN EXPECT:

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FUTURE TROPICAL STORM DEBBY, CLICK HERE.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching a new tropical wave in the Atlantic, located few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. So slow development of this system is possible over the next week, as the wave moves west at 20 mph. It will likelu cross the Windward Islands early this week and move into the central and western Caribbean by the mid to latter part of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent

Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.