FORECAST: Tropical Depression Four, likely TS. Debby, set to bring a wet weekend

Here is your morning forecast for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and very humid conditions. Clouds will thickening as the day moves on and after Noon, we'll start to feel tropical moisture surging into SWFL, ramping up rain chances Saturday afternoon into Sunday. See below for more.

TROPICS CHECK: Tropical Depression Four has officially formed over Cuba Friday night and is expected to become Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday.

HERE ARE THE IMPACTS WE CAN EXPECT:

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FUTURE TROPICAL STORM DEBBY, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.