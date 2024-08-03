Watch Now
FORECAST: Tropical Depression Four, likely TS. Debby, set to bring a wet weekend

Rain chances will be increasing Saturday afternoon through Sunday as Tropical Depression Four becomes Tropical Storm Debby in the eastern Gulf.
Here is your morning forecast for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and very humid conditions. Clouds will thickening as the day moves on and after Noon, we'll start to feel tropical moisture surging into SWFL, ramping up rain chances Saturday afternoon into Sunday. See below for more.

TROPICS CHECK: Tropical Depression Four has officially formed over Cuba Friday night and is expected to become Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday.

HERE ARE THE IMPACTS WE CAN EXPECT:

