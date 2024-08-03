Tropical Depression Four likely to become Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday

5AM SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE:

Tropical Depression Four has officially formed over Cuba Friday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico. Its proximity to the SWFL coastline will bring some impacts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Most impacts in SWFL will be Saturday night into Sunday, when the tropical depression or storm is closest

Sunday will be breezy with gusts to 45 mph. How far inland gusty winds are depends on how close it is to the coast

2-6" of rain are expected through the weekend with isolated higher amounts along the coast

A few spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out

Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet are possible from Bonita Beach northward

The system will track near SWFL's coast on Sunday, triggering Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings across SWFL.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Aucilla River to Yankeetown. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dry Tortugas and west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of Yankeetown to East Cape Sable. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys south of the Channel 5 Bridge and west of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Bonita Beach northward to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor, where 2-4 feet of surge may cause coastal flooding. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move into the Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, followed by a motion near the west coast of Florida Saturday night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move across western Cuba this morning, and then move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, reaching the Florida Gulf coast late Sunday or Monday.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for Collier, Glades and Hendry counties, likely to be expanded in the coming hours.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) issued a state of emergency for almost all of Florida. This action frees up funds and resources ahead of this tropical event.