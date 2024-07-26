FORECAST: Storms expected this evening, could linger past sunset

Here is your evening forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2024.

Good morning. This morning we are starting off with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will climb again into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°.

After 3pm, isolated showers and storms will begin firing up with the best chance for storms after 5pm. Based upon the latest data, it does look like more storms will linger beyond sunset near the coast and along and west of I-75, impacting plans even as late as 11 pm from Naples to Fort Myers up to Punta Gorda.

As you make outdoor plans this weekend, the earlier each day the better. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be around 50-60%. Heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary threats.

All is quiet in the tropics. No development is expected over the next 7 days. That said there are early indications that the tropics will start to wake up again in early August, which is right on schedule climatologically.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

