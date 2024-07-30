FORECAST: Storm chances again elevated this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 30th, 2024.

Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and very humid conditions after rainy overnight in many locations. Temperatures will today will warm into the low 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°. During the morning rain chances will be around 30%, before picking to around 60-70% chance during the afternoon. As has been the case recently, some storms may produce localized heavy rainfall posing a risk for ponding on roads and some instances of flooding particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Wednesday as bit drier air moves through, but will become more prevalent again later in the week. Temps also increase a few degrees in tandem with afternoon heat indices potentially approaching Heat Advisory criteria. Showers and storms will continue to be driven primarily by a sea breeze, keeping the highest chances in our interior locations during the afternoon into evening hours.

Next weekend's rain chances closely depend on activity in the tropics. For the latest information on a developing wave in the Atlantic, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

