FORECAST: Showers and storms on the way

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Showers and storms will be moving into the area pretty quickly later this morning and into the afternoon.

We are waking up dry and very warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coastline. Ahead of the cold front, it will be windy with gusts 20-30mph out of the southwest. The rain will arrive along the coast as early as 10AM in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and will be most widespread around lunchtime. That line of showers and isolated storms will continue inland and by 2pm most of the rain will be in Glades, Hendry and Collier counties before moving out of the area by 4PM.

Once the front moves through we dry out and our skies clear, but it stays breezy with the winds gusting up to 20-25mph out of the west-northwest. Overnight we will see a few passing clouds with our lows falling into the low to mid 50s to start our Tuesday.

Some really nice weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and near 80° by mid-week.

Looking long range, we will warm up even more this week and by the weekend we will see highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with overnights in the mid to upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

