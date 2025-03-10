EF-2 Tornado strikes central FL TV station, damages nearby homes

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 mph damaged homes and businesses, including a local TV station, in Seminole County on Monday morning.

The circulation touched down at approximately 9:35 AM near the southeastern edge of Wekiwa Springs State Park where it produced mainly vegetative damage in the form of downed Oak and Pine trees, with peak winds of 80 to 90 mph. The tornado continued on a northeast trajectory where it crossed a wooded area of the state park and into the Wingfield Reserve subdivision of Longwood.

Here, more trees were downed in the vicinity of Alvarado Ct and Wingfield Dr due to winds of 80 to 85 mph.

EF-2 Tornado Hits Central FL TV Station

More substantial damage was noted in the Whispering Winds subdivision where a significant number of oak trees were downed and snapped by EF-1 winds of up to 100 mph. Several residential structures within the subdivision near the intersection of Misty Morn Pl and Blue Iris Pl experienced significant damage, including numerous blown out windows, damage to garage doors, as well as the loss of part of their roofs and awnings. The tornado likely peaked in this area, where a two-story wood framed home on Blue Iris Pl collapsed due to peak winds estimated up to 120 mph (EF-2 intensity).

The circulation weakened some while moving quickly toward the northeast across Markham Wood Rd and then towards Interstate 4, where mainly tree damage was noted. It even crossed I-4! The tornado impacted a local news station, Fox 35, on Skyline Dr before dissipating shortly thereafter at approximately 9:41 AM.

There are no known direct injuries or fatalities as a result of the tornado.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0.....65 to 85 mph

EF1.....86 to 110 mph

EF2.....111 to 135 mph

EF3.....136 to 165 mph

EF4.....166 to 200 mph

EF5.....>200 mph

