FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day Monday

FORECAST:

Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight and into your Monday morning with most of the rain arriving during the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 70s Monday morning with highs expected to rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday will start our typical rainy season pattern with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. The only exception would be if Tropical Storm Grace gets close enough to Southwest Florida next Thursday and Friday providing more cloud cover and rain, but for now the models are taking Grace to our south and west. Lows throughout the next 7 days will be in the mid 70s with highs starting Monday in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

