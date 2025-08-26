FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms in the forecast again today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We have a few showers north in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, but the rest of Southwest Florida remains dry early. We will see showers and storms start to develop between 10AM and Noon and start to spread south and inland. Today's rain chance is around 50-60% all thanks to a cold front that is draped across the state just to our north. Highs today will be in the low 90s, right around our average of 91°.

Tonight, a few passing clouds as we stay warm with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper 70s.

The front will start to pull east away from the state and that means we start to transition back to a more typical rainy season pattern late in the week where we start off with plenty of sunshine with the scattered showers and storms being lock in the late afternoon and evening hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

