TRACKING THE TROPICS: What to watch as we head into September

TROPICAL STORM FERNAND, NO THREAT TO LAND

About 500 miles east of Bermuda, Fernand is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph. On the forecast track, Fernand should move across the open waters of the subtropical central Atlantic well northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is likely to begin tonight, and Fernand could become a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday before dissipating on Thursday.

Quiet in the Tropics...for Now

No additional development is currently forecast through the next 7-days. Beyond that 7-days, check out the forecast below.

WHAT TO WATCH HEADING INTO SEPTEMBER

This is the Climate Prediction Center Outlook for August 27 - September 2.

While the eastern Atlantic is currently quiet, toward the end of the forecast period, a wave is forecast to emerge off the African coastline. It is forecast to emerge into the Atlantic with a 20% chance of formation in the vicinity of the Cabo Verde Islands. This tends to be a hotspot for development this time of year. We'll be watching it closely!