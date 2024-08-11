FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms to wrap up the weekend

Here is your forecast for Sunday, August 11th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. This afternoon we will see temperatures once again in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°. A heat advisory will be in place in Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties from 10a to 6pm on Saturday. This afternoon we will also see more of our normal summertime rain chances return with storms near the coast around 2pm then will be move inland with onshore winds.

Tonight, storm will end around 8pm with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday is not only the start of the workweek, but also the return to school in SWFL. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s with triple digit feels like temperatures. Storms will again start to bubble up around 2pm and continue into the evening hours.

