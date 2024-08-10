Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms for the weekend

Feels like temperatures expect to be between 105° and 110°. If spending time outside this afternoon stay hydrated and take breaks.
Posted
and last updated

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 10th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. This afternoon we will see temperatures once again in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°. A heat advisory will be in place in Collier County from 10a to 6pm on Saturday. This afternoon we will also see more of our normal summertime rain chances return with storms near the coast around 2pm then will be move inland with onshore winds. That means if you are along the water it should be a relatively dry, hot day.

We will see a repeat of this on Sunday as welll, but showers and storms chances will climbs up a bit from 50% on Saturday to 60% on Sunday.

FOR THE LATEST IN THE TROPICS, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!