FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 10th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. This afternoon we will see temperatures once again in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°. A heat advisory will be in place in Collier County from 10a to 6pm on Saturday. This afternoon we will also see more of our normal summertime rain chances return with storms near the coast around 2pm then will be move inland with onshore winds. That means if you are along the water it should be a relatively dry, hot day.

We will see a repeat of this on Sunday as welll, but showers and storms chances will climbs up a bit from 50% on Saturday to 60% on Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

