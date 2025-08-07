FORECAST: Rain chances stay high into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, August 7th, 2025.

It has been a stormy afternoon for Southwest Florida, but storms are expected to come to an end this evening and we will start to clear out overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow, the rain chance goes up to 70-80% and will remain there through the weekend. This is due to tropical moisture building over the state. That moisture will help enhance our seabreeze storms the next several days, before slightly dryer air move in during the middle of next week.

Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will stay in the lower 90s, with feels like temperatures around 100°.

TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories for Dexter as it has become post-tropical and continues to move away from the United States. The system will not impact our Southwest Florida community.

Meanwhile, we are keeping an eye on two other areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form within the next day or two, several hundred miles offshore of North Carolina. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible this weekend as the system moves northeastward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, off the east coast of the United States.

By early next week, the low is expected to reach colder water and more hostile conditions, ending its chance for tropical or subtropical development. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 10% chance of formation through 48 hours and a 20% chance through 7 days.

Further east in the central tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is producing disorganized shower activity. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for gradual development in a few days.

A tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central tropical and subtropical Atlantic. This system has a 10% chance of formation through 48 hours and a 60% chance through 7 days.

At this time, neither system looks to be a threat to Southwest Florida, I'll continue to track these systems and provide updates as conditions change.

Speaking of the tropics the National Weather Service did issue their updated hurricane forecast on Thursday. You can read that HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

