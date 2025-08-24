FORECAST: Rain chances remain high

Here is your forecast for Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up in the 70s and 80s as well as isolated thunderstorms in the Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto Counties. Storms will become more numerous in the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 80%. Storms will taper in the evening hours.

Monday will be similar with storms starting from north to south in the late morning. More clouds and rain this weekend will keep high temperatures slightly cooler, closer to 90°.

On Tuesday, storm chances will return to the more typical afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed on Saturday. Here's what we're watching.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

