FORECAST: Rain chances are down today, as tropics heat up

Here is your forecast for Monday July 1st, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning under mostly clear skies. After a wet weekend, we will get a chance to dry out a bit today as drier air moves into the area dropping our rain chances down to 40% this afternoon. Why we won't be completely dry we will see some scattered showers and storms around town. The showers and storms that do develop will die down quickly after sunset.

That all changes tomorrow and Wednesday as our rain chance shoots back up to 70% both afternoons with highs climbing slightly above our average of 91°. The highest chance of rain will be between 4PM-8PM.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, our rain chances should come down a bit with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Most of that will be out of the area by firework time!

TROPICAL UPDATE

HURRICANE BERYL:

Beryl became a category 4 major hurricane on Sunday about 200 miles southeast of Barbados making it the earliest Atlantic Category 4 on record. The hurricane is moving west-northwest this morning at 20mph with winds of 130mph maintaining its category 4 storm. It is forecast to stay a category 4 as it moves past the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean. As it moves west it will moves south of Jamaica and eventually make landfall near Belize and the Yucatan of Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane early Friday morning.

WFTX This is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

TROPICAL DEPRESSION CHRIS:

Chris made landfall as a tropical storm in Veracruz near Lechuguillas, which is about 85 miles southeast of Tuxpan. The maximum winds were estimated to be 40 mph and minimum central pressure estimated to be 1005 mb. Chris has weakened to a tropical depression this morning and will continue to weaken and dissipate quickly as it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Mexico.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES:



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring showers and thunderstorms that continue in association with an area of low pressure located over 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle part of this week while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 60 percent.

WFTX The latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

