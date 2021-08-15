FORECAST: Rain and storms continue Sunday as Fred passes well to our west

FORECAST:

The remnants of Fred will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms overnight and into your Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 70s. Rain and storms are likely Sunday although wind will be remain around 10 mph. With extra cloud cover high temperatures will only rise into the mid 80s.

Monday will start our typical rainy season pattern with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. The only exception would be if Tropical Storm Grace gets close enough to Southwest Florida next Thursday and Friday providing more cloud cover and rain, but for now the models are taking Grace to our south and west. Lows throughout the next 7 days will be in the mid 70s with highs starting Monday in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

