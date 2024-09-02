FORECAST: Labor Day will bring showers and storms

Here is your forecast for Monday September 2nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s this morning which is well above our average of 75° all thanks to a southerly flow that has established itself over the area. That will bring in plenty of moisture today and keep our rain chances high between 70-80%. The cloud cover and showers and storms will keep some locations in the upper 80s again this afternoon, much like what we saw on your Sunday.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with temperatures back down in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday, the southeast to easterly flow returns and that will bring us dry mornings with a high chance of showers and storms each afternoon. Our rain chance will be near 70% through Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Slightly drier air is forecast to move in to the area on Friday and that could drop our rain chance to 50%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

