FORECAST: Hot, humid ahead of scattered afternoon storms

Here is your morning forecast for Wednesday, July 31st, 2024.

Good morning! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°. This has triggered a heat advisory for Collier County until 7pm this evening.

Rain chances will be a little lower today as slightly drier air moves through. Still will seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up around 2pm and continuing through about 9pm. Look for locally heavy downpours and abundant lightning.

The rest of the week our showers and storms will continue to be driven primarily by a sea breeze, keeping the highest chances in our interior locations during the afternoon into evening hours, then drifting back toward I-75 in the evening.

Your weekend's rain chances closely depend on activity in the tropics. For the latest information on a developing wave in the Atlantic, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

