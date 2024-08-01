FORECAST: Heat Advisories in place for all of SWFL

Here is your morning forecast for Thursday, August 1st, 2024.

Good morning SWFL! It is a warm start with temperatures in the low 80s. Those temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures between 105° to 110°. That has lead to heat advisories for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota until 6pm and Glades, Hendry, and Collier until 7pm. Please mind the heat! Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

With storms not developing until later in the day, likely starting to the north and moving south through the evening hours.

Hot weather will continue on Friday with likely another round of heat advisories. Also on Friday, more of an easterly flow develops, leading to higher rain chances after 2pm. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely at 70%.

Your weekend's rain chances closely depend on activity in the tropics. For the latest information on a developing wave over the Lesser Antilles, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

